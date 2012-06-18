German Shepherd Dog is the most recognizable and popular choice of breed largely for its agility, loyalty, its fitness and also its wiliness to be on the line of defense at all times for protecting its owners and loved ones. If you have a shepherd dog at home but you have no idea how to groom it then it is necessary that to obtain some useful insight and gather some tips on its care and grooming. Here are some things to keep in mind. Black German shepherds possess medium long coat with dense hair that sheds pretty profusely. Hence, it is important to keep a separate brush and lint-roller handy at all times. It is also important to take him to an expert for general check up and regular injections to keep him healthy and disease-free vyriski laikrodziai pigiau.

Giving a proper bath to your black German Shepherd will help him to stay clean, fresh, hygienic and free of infections. Keep checking for ear infections or any stench coming from this breed of dog. Take your shepherd dog to the vet to have the nails clipped from time to time as long nails can make it difficult for them to move about nimbly. De-worming the dog every month will also protect them from getting worms. Proper medication and treatment of problems in your dog will increase his longevity.



Uncover The History Before You Get A German Shepherd

If you are looking to have a pet that can show you unmatched love, loyalty, devotion and will always be willing to be on the line of your defense then German Shepherd Dog is the most suitable choice of dog breed to take home. Before you get one to your place, it is important that you take a closer look at the history of this dog breed to know him a little better. The roots of the origin of this dog breed can be traced back to the time of existence of ancient Persian Sheepdogs. However, it was only during the World War 1– 1890 that the breed’s existence was recognized. – wrote glucosamine for dogs site.

A dig into the history books pertaining relevant information about black German Shepherds would reveal that the initial parent club of the German Shepherd the “Verein for Deutsche Shaferhunde” was founded by Captain Max Von Stephanitz along with Artur Meyer & 28 others in 1899. From the beginning of 1914 and onwards, the cult of the Shepherd and black german shepherd spread rapidly throughout other parts of the world. Intensive efforts and development of the black german shepherds made others recognize this breed as the most powerful breed of dog in those times. Trials of this breed of dog was arranged by the parent club with the Belgian Police in 1901 and thereafter it has been subjected to intensive development for being used in every military force.